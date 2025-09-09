//VPD announces Trick-or-Treating schedule, safety guidelines

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treating schedule and the safety guidelines.

As families prepare for fall traditions, the Valdosta Police Department is taking steps to ensure the community can enjoy both the Winnersville Classic football game and a safe night of Trick-or-Treating. To best serve families and maintain a strong law enforcement presence, the department has designated Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as the official Trick-or-Treating time within the City of Valdosta.

Every year, the Winnersville Classic brings thousands of residents and visitors together for one of the community’s most anticipated football games, requiring a strong law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of fans and attendees. Recognizing this, the Valdosta Police Department has proactively arranged for extra officers to be on patrol in neighborhoods during Trick-or-Treating on October 30. This thoughtful scheduling helps balance two important traditions—community safety at the stadium and family fun in local neighborhoods.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “We want families to experience the excitement of the Winnersville Classic and also enjoy a safe, fun evening of trick-or-treating. By adjusting the schedule, our officers can focus on both events and continue to protect our community.”

The department emphasizes that the official date is meant to provide families with the safest environment possible. Families who choose to celebrate on a different evening may certainly do so, and doing so is not a violation of any law. Trick-or-treating is a community tradition—not a criminal offense.

To support a safe evening, the Valdosta Police Department encourages families to follow basic safety practices:

Young children should be accompanied by a trusted adult.

Older children should stay in groups.

Trick-or-treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks.

Costumes should not obstruct vision, and reflective tape or flashlights are recommended for visibility.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in neighborhoods, remain alert, and avoid distractions during the designated hours.

Participating homes are encouraged to turn on porch lights to welcome trick-or-treaters, while households choosing not to participate may leave exterior lights off. Residents are also asked to check candy before allowing children to eat it and to keep pets secured.

By taking this approach, the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department are ensuring that two cherished community events can be celebrated safely and responsibly.