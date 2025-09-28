//VMS to host First Annual Literacy Tailgate event

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School announces the First Annual Literacy Tailgate event to promote interactive literacy.

Valdosta Middle School announces the upcoming Parent and Family Engagement Event designed to promote literacy in a fun and engaging way: our First Annual Literacy Tailgate!

Event Details

When: Thursday, October 2nd | 5:30–7:00 PM

Where: Valdosta Middle School Campus

During the event, our teachers and staff will host their own “tailgates,” each featuring interactive literacy-based activities for students and families. In addition, we’ll have local food trucks, the WOW Bus (Wildcats on Wheels) with video games and activities, raffle prizes, and plenty of Wildcat spirit to make this a community-wide celebration of reading and learning.