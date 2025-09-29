//Vikings to host Tift County this Friday night

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – After a win over Colquitt County, the Vikings will host Tift County High at Martin Stadium this Friday night.

Release:

With a 31-14 region win over Colquitt County our Vikings moved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. Region play continues this Friday night, October 3, when Lowndes will host Tift County High. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This will be the final regular season home game for the Vikings and we will welcome several class reunions. Among those alumni celebrating are the Class of 1990, Class of 1995, and Class of 2005. All Viking alumni are invited to join in the celebrations.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Individual game tickets are sold the week of each game starting on Monday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. As per GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Tickets are available on both the home and visitor side of the stadium.

Our visitors from Tifton can purchase their tickets via Go Fan. Simply google Go Fan Lowndes or visit https://gofan.co/event/4749270?schoolId=GA7173 Remember Go Fan purchases are good for entrance to the visitor side of Martin Stadium only.

In keeping with system policies, please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase. At the ticket office we currently have a closeout on t-shirts $10 each or 3 for $25. These shirts are available at the ticket office only.



The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.