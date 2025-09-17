//Vikings to have an open week before Colquitt County face-off

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – After a homecoming win, the Lowndes Vikings will have an open week before hosting Colquitt County.

Release:

With a homecoming win over Kell our Viking improved to 5-0 on the year. The non-region schedule is now complete and region play begins in two (2) weeks. We will enjoy an open week before hosting Colquitt County on September 26, 2025. Kickoff will be at 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

The ticket office will be closed the week of September 15 and will reopen on Monday September 22. Game tickets for Colquitt will be $10 per reserved seat and tickets are available on both the home and visitor side of the stadium. The ticket office will be open Monday – Thursday from 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and 9:00 am till 12:30 pm on Friday.

During the open week the Georgia Bridgemen Band Boosters and the Viking Touchdown Club will hold their annual Sportsman Banquet. This is a major fundraiser for both groups and will be held on Saturday, September 20. For tickets please see any member of these groups.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!