//Vikings take on Longhorns during 2025 Homecoming game

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will host the Kell High School Longhorns this Friday night during the 2025 Homecoming game.

Our Lowndes Vikings improved to 4-0 on the season with a victory over Manatee. The homestand continues when we host the Kell High School Longhorns from Marietta, Georgia. Kell is 3-1 on the year and are currently ranked 8th in Class AAAA according to MaxPrep. Kickoff is set for Friday, September 12, 2025 at 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This game will be Homecoming 2025. All LHS alumni are invited back to enjoy the homecoming festivities. The homecoming court will be presented at halftime.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Individual game tickets are sold the week of each game beginning on Monday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. As per GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

In keeping with system policies, please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday the week after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. Coach Carter will address the members at the beginning of each meeting.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!