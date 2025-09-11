//Vikings Homecoming game tickets are now available

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Tickets for the Vikings 2025 Homecoming game against Kell High School are currently available at the athletic ticket office.

As a reminder to our Viking family, please remember that this Friday, September 12 is Homecoming 2025. Our football team will host Kell High School in an 8:00 pm kickoff on Joe Wilson Field on Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

The homecoming court will be presented at halftime. If you are a parent, family member, or friend of someone on the homecoming court we encourage you to purchase your tickets in advance. This will allow you more choice over your seating location and ensure that you get the tickets you need for your family. Advance reserve seat game tickets are available in Sections D, F, and E. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 each. Tickets at the gate are $12 each and only Section E will be available.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.