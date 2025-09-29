//VHS welcomes Leadership Lowndes with a big greeting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School welcomes Leadership Lowndes to campus with a big greeting from exemplary Wildcats.

Release:

On September 18, 2025, Valdosta High School proudly welcomed Leadership Lowndes to campus! Guests were greeted by our NJROTC, VHS Marching Cats, Cheerleaders, and Choir, who exemplify the vision, values, and pursuit of victory— #The3VWay—that define our Wildcats.

After opening remarks from Superintendent Dr. Lockhart, attendees learned about current programs and statistics for our STEM Academy, Valdosta Early College Academy, and Valdosta High School, seeing firsthand how we BelieVe in the V by empowering students to lead, innovate, and achieve. CTAE Director Mr. Michael Rewis showcased career and technical education opportunities, followed by a tour of our updated facilities, where our accomplishments and plans for the future came to life.

At Valdosta City Schools, BelieVe in the V isn’t just about our students—it’s about our entire community. From partnerships with local leaders to programs that prepare the next generation, we are building a stronger, brighter future for everyone in Valdosta.