//VHS hosted Attendance Parade reminding students showing up matters

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School hosted an Attendance Parade as a reminder to students that every day counts for success.

Release:

Valdosta High School hosted an Attendance Parade to remind every Wildcat that showing up matters — because Every Day Counts!

Building strong attendance habits today creates a foundation for success tomorrow. When our students come to school each day, they’re building consistency, responsibility, and the mindset it takes to achieve their goals.

We are so grateful to our community partners who walked alongside us in sharing this important message: City of Valdosta, CASA of Lowndes & Echols Counties, Clearpoint Therapy, Black Crow Media, Chick-fil-A St. Augustine & North Valdosta, Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Alphas (Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity), Valdosta State University Volunteer Services, and of course, our dedicated VHS staff and students.

When we BelieVe in the V, we show up every day ready to learn and grow!