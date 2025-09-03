//VHS educator receives Fulbright Teacher Exchange award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta High School educator has received a Fulbright Teacher Exchange award for the 2025-2026 cycle.

Jennifer Roberts, an educator at Valdosta High School, has received a Fulbright Teacher Exchange award for the 2025-2026 cycle from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Jennifer is one of the approximately 400 master teachers and administrators who participate in the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges each year. In addition, approximately 800 individuals teach or conduct research abroad through the Fulbright Program annually. Over 2,000 college graduates, graduate students, and early career professionals participate in study/research exchanges or serve as English teaching assistants in local schools abroad through the Fulbright Program each year.

This prestigious honor highlights not only Ms. Roberts’ dedication to her students, but also the excellence found within Valdosta City Schools. Her achievement serves as an inspiration for both colleagues and students, showing what’s possible when passion meets purpose. We are proud to celebrate this moment with her and continue to #BelieVeInTheV.