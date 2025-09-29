//VHS cafeteria team reaches milestone by serving 1,500 student lunches

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School congratulates the cafeteria team on reaching a milestone by serving 1,500 students at lunch.

Release:

Congratulations to our VHS cafeteria team on reaching an incredible milestone—serving 1,500 students at lunch! This accomplishment reflects the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of the entire staff, and we are so proud of the impact they are making each day for our Wildcats.

Leading the way are:

Tracy Smith – VHS Cafeteria Manager & Manager of the Year (SY 24-25)

Denetria Finnissee – VHS Operations Manager

Sharena Haugabook – VHS Assistant Manager

Let’s keep the momentum going, Wildcats!