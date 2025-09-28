Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces that Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate falls in August compared to a year ago.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that the four-county Valdosta Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded an unemployment rate of 4% in August, down two-tenths over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.6%.

“Georgia is the No. 1 state for business, and we’re continuing to build a reputation as the top state for talent,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “This August, every metro area in Georgia shows lower unemployment than a year ago, and our regional economies continue to see rates decline or hold steady. While month-to-month numbers may fluctuate, the year-over-year progress across all regions proves Georgia’s workforce strategy is delivering results for hardworking Georgians.”

The labor force in Valdosta increased by 331 from the previous month and ended August with 60,318. That number declined by 1,182 from August 2024.

Valdosta finished August with 57,908 employed residents, up 446 from the previous month and down 735 from August 2024.

Valdosta ended August with 56,500 jobs, up by 500 over the month and down by 400 from August 2024.

In August, initial unemployment claims decreased by 44 from the previous month and by 2 from the same month a year ago, totaling 205.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail.

For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.