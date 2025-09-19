//Valdosta recognizes National Hispanic Heritage Month with proclamation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognizes National Hispanic Heritage Month with an official proclamation from the City Mayor.

On September 18, 2025, Mayor Scott James Matheson presented the first-ever City of Valdosta proclamation recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month at Valdosta City Hall. This historic proclamation honors the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the City of Valdosta and the nation.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated annually from September 15 to October 15, provides an opportunity for communities across the country to reflect on the rich traditions, diverse backgrounds, and achievements of Hispanic and Latino residents.

Mayor Scott James Matheson emphasized the importance of recognizing the diverse voices that shape Valdosta. “Valdosta is a stronger, more vibrant community because of the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors,” said Mayor Matheson. “This proclamation is more than a recognition, it is a celebration of culture, heritage, and the unity that diversity brings to our city.”

Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons also highlighted the city’s commitment to inclusivity and appreciation of cultural diversity. “National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the strength that comes from our differences,” said Ammons. “The City of Valdosta values the contributions of all residents, and we remain dedicated to fostering a community where every culture is respected and celebrated.”

The proclamation will be displayed at City Hall throughout Hispanic Heritage Month as a reminder of the city’s ongoing dedication to honoring the diverse cultures that enrich Valdosta.

For more information about the City of Valdosta’s community events and proclamations, please visit www.valdostacity.com.