//Valdosta Police Department launches 42nd Citizens Police Academy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department launches the 42nd Citizens Police Academy an inside look at law enforcement.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) are proud to announce the opening of the 42nd Citizens Police Academy, an eight-week program designed to give residents an inside look at the work of local law enforcement.

The Citizens Police Academy provides participants with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of how the VPD serves the community. From patrol cars to policy, the program offers residents a front-row seat to the daily operations of the department. Attendees will interact directly with officers, explore specialized units, and learn more about the challenges and responsibilities that come with policing.

Program Schedule

• Dates: Thursdays, October 2 – November 20, 2025

• Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Format: Weekly sessions led by VPD personnel

“The Citizens Police Academy is more than just a learning experience—it is a bridge between our department and the community,” said Chief Leslie Manahan of the Valdosta Police Department. “We want participants to leave with a better understanding of law enforcement and a stronger sense of partnership with the men and women who work every day to keep Valdosta safe.”

Participation in the Citizens Police Academy is free, but space is limited. Interested residents are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

How to Register

To apply, contact Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.