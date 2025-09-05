//Valdosta community invited to celebrate Dr. Ed’s Nutrition Shoppe event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to celebrate the rebranding of Dr. Ed’s Nutrition Shoppe with a special event in Valdosta.

Dr. Ed’s Nutrition Shoppe is inviting the community to celebrate its rebrand with a special event at the Valdosta store, located at 1531 Baytree Rd, on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

“Being independently owned means we can respond faster to what our neighbors here in Valdosta are looking for,” said Store Manager Shelby Floyd. “We’re proud to be the only local supplier of liquid herbs, and our customers are loving new favorites like honey energy sticks, functional mushrooms, sea moss, and protein-packed snacks and drinks. If you’ve seen it trending, chances are we either have it or can bring it in.”

Shelby and her team are especially excited about strengthening connections within the Valdosta community. “This town rallies around its athletes – from Friday night football under the lights to weekend soccer moms supporting their kids on the field. We want to be part of that story by working more closely with local athletic teams, fitness competitors, gyms, and health-focused programs. Our goal is to be a trusted resource for anyone looking to fuel performance, boost wellness, or simply live a healthier lifestyle.”

The September 20th celebration will feature vendor showcases, product samples, giveaways, raffles, and visits from beloved local mascots. Guests can also meet Dr. Ed’s local “Brandbassadors” – fitness-minded influencers who embody the shop’s community-first spirit – and sign up for the Dr. Ed’s Rewards program for exclusive perks.

“Our rebrand is about more than a new name,” added Shelby. “It’s about being Valdosta’s hometown source for nutrition, wellness, and expert guidance – and showing the community we’re here to support them in every season of life.”

For more details about the Rebrand Celebration or to explore Dr. Ed’s offerings, visit www.dredsnutrition.com