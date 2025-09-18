//Valdosta Cadets, students named to Citadel’s spring 2025 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Citadel congratulates Valdosta Cadets and students for earning a spot on the spring 2025 Dean’s List.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The following local students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at The Citadel:

Alexander Sinnott of Valdosta, GA

Noah Wright of Valdosta, GA

