//South Georgia Regional Library receives $50K ARPA funding

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta presents a $50,000 ARPA-Funded check to South Georgia Regional Library for literacy initiatives.

Release:

The City of Valdosta presented a $50,000 check to the South Georgia Regional Library, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The investment is designated to strengthen local literacy initiatives, expand public technology access, and enhance community-focused programs that serve residents across Valdosta and Lowndes County.

“Public libraries are essential community anchors,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “This ARPA funding helps ensure our library system has the resources it needs to expand learning opportunities, bridge the digital divide, and provide a welcoming space for every resident in our community.”

Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons added, “We’re honored to support the South Georgia Regional Library with this donation. Though $50,000 is just one piece of what’s needed, we hope it makes a real difference, so our community has more access, more hope, and more opportunities than ever.”

This allocation aligns with the City’s ARPA priorities to support recovery, resilience, and equitable access to essential services. By investing in library programming and infrastructure, the City and the South Georgia Regional Library are advancing shared goals in education quality of life.