//South Georgia Motorsports Park joins NHRA national event in 2026

Share with friends

CECIL – South Georgia Motorsports Park has been added to the NHRA Mission Drag Race Series season for 2026.

Release:

For the first time in a dozen years, the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series will have new destinations during its national event schedule, adding South Georgia Motorsports Park and Maryland International Raceway to the 2026 season as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The two new tracks were revealed during NHRA’s schedule announcement leading into the world’s biggest drag race, the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, and the two track owners put pen to paper during the race while meeting with the media.

The NHRA Southern Nationals returns to Georgia, as the NHRA debuts at South Georgia Motorsports Park just outside of Valdosta, Ga., on May 1-3 at the sixth event of the season. Four weeks later, NHRA will debut at Maryland International Raceway, just outside of Washington, D.C., as the storied track will play host to the NHRA Potomac Nationals on May 29-31.

For SGMP Owner Raul Torres and MIR Owner Royce Miller, the announcement marked an exciting moment in each track’s illustrious history.

“This is monumental for South Georgia Motorsports Park and the area,” Torres said. “This is going to be a historic race and we’re very excited. We’re very passionate about drag racing and this industry, and I’m extremely grateful and blessed for this opportunity. We’re going to run with this and we’re going to give it all we’ve got. The NHRA believes in me, my wife, our family, our team and this facility, and we’re extremely excited for this opportunity and what the future holds.”

Said Miller: “We’re bringing the premier show to our market and I really believe our fans are ready for it. I’m proud to have taken the track to a level where we can host an NHRA national event. I think the fans are hungry for this and I’m excited for that purpose. We do have some loyal, dedicated fans and we are thrilled to bring this show to our fans. That’s what it’s all about – entertaining the fans.”

Reaching new markets and fanbases, and heading to facilities for the first time was an important priority for NHRA heading into its historic 75th season. Both SGMP and MIR provide that, as the Southern Nationals will help NHRA reach dynamic markets in Tallahassee, Atlanta and Jacksonville, while the Potomac Nationals allows fans from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore to experience the incredible thrill of 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower in person for the first time.

It represents a major opportunity for Torres and his family at SGMP, with the race marking the fifth race during the 2026 campaign.

“For us to grow, we have to go to new markets and this is just the beginning,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “For the Southern Nationals, it starts with Raul, Jennifer and his great team, and this gets us in a place where we haven’t been. It’s an exciting time going into our 75th anniversary and we’re thrilled to share that with Raul and his team. It’s going to be a big year next season, not only for Raul and SGMP, but for all of our national event tracks. We’re in a great place with great track owners, and it’s important to take our superstars to new places.”

The track expansion marks the first time since 2013 NHRA has introduced a new facility to the national event schedule. Maryland International Raceway represents a great opportunity as well, with the area invited to join NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration in 2026, which is also the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Miller family has owned and operated the track since 1989, building a stellar facility and local fanbase. Now, Miller and the tremendous fanbase in the area will get to experience all the thrills of an NHRA national event with the Potomac Nationals, which will be the seventh of 20 events in 2026.

“This is an exciting time and it’s time for the NHRA to venture into new markets,” Cromwell said. “Coming to Maryland International Raceway, it’s going to be a tremendous event. It starts with Royce. He’s a proven track promoter and we’re thrilled to be there and to celebrate our 75th anniversary. It’s going to be an incredible celebration as America celebrates its 250th anniversary next year, and I know the entire NHRA community and fans are excited to come to this event.”

All races during the 2026 NHRA season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. The 2025 Countdown to the Championship playoffs open this weekend with the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at historic Maple Grove Raceway.