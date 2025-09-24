//Signature Consulting holds grand opening with a ribbon-cutting

Share with friends

Photo: Chrishia Wilson, owner of Signature Consulting (center, holding scissors), is joined by fellow SGBC members and a supportive group of family, clients, and community members at her official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Valdosta on Friday, September 19, 2025.

VALDOSTA – Signature Consulting celebrates a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted by SGBC in Valdosta.

Release:

Signature Consulting Business & Coaching Services, a dynamic business consulting firm, celebrated its grand opening recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) at Augie’s Cafe. The event brought together community members, fellow entrepreneurs, and supporters to honor owner Chrishia Wilson and her commitment to elevating local businesses.

The ceremony was a testament to Signature Consulting’s core mission: empowering entrepreneurs through accountability, strategic guidance, and hands-on support. During the event, clients and colleagues shared powerful testimonials about their experiences.

One client praised the firm’s tough-love approach to success, stating, “She doesn’t accept ‘no’ from somebody that can tell you ‘yes’, and I love that about her… when she gives you the tools, she doesn’t want you to sit on [them]. I love that push that she gives.”

Another added, “She’s a powerhouse.”

The sentiment was echoed by others who highlighted the firm’s dedication. “She learns, she does research. If she doesn’t know, she’s going to get in contact with somebody who knows,” another supporter shared.

DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the SGBC, commended the firm’s collaborative spirit. “Our tagline is ‘Stronger Together,’ and we really appreciate what Chrissy has been doing with making that a reality,” said Johnson. “We are proud to support her.”

Signature Consulting offers a range of services, including business development, retreat planning, and faith-based organizational support. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build a solid foundation for growth and success.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers, Inc. is a dynamic organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of minority-owned businesses and the broader community in Southern Georgia. Through advocacy, education, and strategic partnerships, the SGBC provides resources and creates opportunities for businesses to connect, grow, and prosper.