//SGMC Foundation launches Flamingo Challenge to raise funds for breast cancer

VALDOSTA – SGMC Foundation launches the 6th Annual Flamingo Challenge community fundraiser for local breast cancer patients.

BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

The #FlamingoChallenge returns for its sixth year with a new mascot, new ways to participate, and the same powerful mission: easing the burden of breast cancer treatment for local patients. Since its launch, the FUNdraising campaign has raised about $55,000 for SGMC Health and overall more than $500,000 for local patients served by hospitals in South Georgia and North Florida.

“The Flamingo Challenge truly embodies our mission to empower generations and transform communities,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “We are deeply grateful to the individuals and businesses whose generosity powers this fundraiser.”

How the #FlamingoChallenge Helps

Funds from the #FlamingoChallenge help ease the financial strain breast cancer can bring by covering essential medical costs, from life-saving imaging for uninsured patients to travel and lodging expenses for those in our region who are too ill to travel home after treatment. Every dollar stays local.

“Behind every flamingo is a patient, a family, and a story of hope,” said Hilary Willis, Director of Development and Volunteer Engagement at SGMC Health. “The #FlamingoChallenge reminds our community that no one fights breast cancer alone. Together, we are lifting the burden for our local patients and surrounding them with love and support when they need it most.”

What’s New This Year

Meet Franny the Flamingo, the campaign’s new mascot. Franny brings fresh energy and a “survivor” spirit to this important cause.

Ways to Join the Flock

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, individuals, businesses, schools, and other organizations can “adopt” flamingos to display in their yards or storefronts. Supporters are encouraged to post photos on social media with the hashtag #FlamingoChallenge and tag First Commerce and the SGMC Foundation. And remember — flamingos like to have fun, showing friends how to pose and joining in activities.

Organizations can also amplify their impact by pledging a portion of proceeds, rounding up purchases, hosting contests or raffles, or creating unique fundraising events like Chaparral Boats’ ever-popular Boston Butt fundraiser.

To learn more and reserve your flock, make a donation, or pledge to fundraise, visit Foundation.SGMC.org/pink-for-pearlman-event or FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo.