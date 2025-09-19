//SGBC holds AI workshop for entrepreneurs

Share with friends

Photo: DeWayne Johnson, President of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, demonstrates the capabilities of Google’s Gemini AI during the “AI for Small Businesses” workshop at the McMullen Southside Library on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers holds a hands-on AI workshop at the Small Business Academy session.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) equipped local entrepreneurs with cutting-edge technology skills at its Small Business Academy session, “Leveling the Playing Field: AI for Small Businesses,” on Tuesday evening. The hands-on workshop, led by SGBC President DeWayne Johnson, provided a practical guide to using artificial intelligence tools like Google’s Gemini to increase efficiency and drive business growth.

Valdosta entrepreneur Joseph Jones shares insights and engages in the discussion during the SGBC’s Small Business Academy session focused on leveraging artificial intelligence for business growth.

The session, held at the McMullen Southside Library, attracted a group of business owners eager to learn how to integrate AI into their daily operations. Johnson walked attendees through real-world applications, from automating social media content and transcribing meetings to analyzing complex documents and solving business challenges.

The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling the experience a “game changer.” One attendee, Qualynn Wilson, owner of QT’s Customization, described the workshop as a deep dive into practical solutions. “It’s so much more,” she said. “It was a deep dive to how much more it could really help and support my business, to take it to the next level, but not work so hard.”

Another participant, Joseph Jones, who runs a notary service, was inspired to immediately apply what he learned. “I’m definitely gonna go home and do some homework, like, right now,” he commented after the session. The workshop demonstrated how AI can serve as a powerful assistant, saving entrepreneurs valuable time previously spent on tasks like writing articles, creating social media posts, and even generating commercial scripts.

“What I wanted to showcase is how to take what you have and make it better, with you as the professional, and AI as your assistant,” Johnson explained to the group, referencing the value of utilizing AI tools.

The session is part of the SGBC’s ongoing Small Business Academy, a series of workshops and events designed to provide tangible resources and networking opportunities to the region’s entrepreneurs.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers, Inc. is a dynamic organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of minority-owned businesses and the broader community in Southern Georgia. Through advocacy, education, and strategic partnerships, the SGBC provides resources and creates opportunities for businesses to connect, grow, and prosper.