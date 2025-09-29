//S.L. Mason welcomes back Wildcat students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – S.L. Mason Elementary School welcomed back Wildcat students with open arms after the recent incident.

Release:

At S.L. Mason Elementary, our Wildcats returned with smiles, posters, and projects in hand. What we witnessed was not fear, but joy and resilience. Our students reminded us once again why we BelieVe in the V.

We are proud of them for showing up, proud of our staff for welcoming them with open arms, and proud of our community for standing together. Tomorrow, we look forward to welcoming back the rest of our Wildcat family.

This is who we are. This is what it means to BelieVe.