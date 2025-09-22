//Public invited to Terror Train & Horror Maze in Live Oak

Share with friends

LIVE OAK, FL – The Doggie Dude Ranch & Doggie Rescue Ranch will be hosting the Terror Train & Horror Maze event for the public.

Doggie Dude Ranch & Doggie Rescue Ranch are hosting the Terror Train & Horror Maze — a spine-chilling, two-weekend Halloween experience in Live Oak, FL. Guests will board the Terror Train for a haunted ride through the dark woods, then face the twisting, terrifying Horror Maze. The Terror Train & Horror Maze will take place on October 17th and 18th, and October 24th and 25th.

But this event is more than just screams and scares — 100% of proceeds benefit Doggie Rescue Ranch, our 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. In the last year alone, we’ve saved and placed over 120 dogs into forever homes — and this fundraiser will help us save even more.