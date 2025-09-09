//Public invited to attend 6th Annual Festi-Fall Celebration event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the public to enjoy an evening of seasonal fun at the 6th Annual Festi-Fall Celebration.

The City of Valdosta invites residents and visitors to enjoy an evening of seasonal fun at the 6th Annual Festi-Fall Celebration on Thursday, October 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Unity Park, 301 E. Central Avenue. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering games, activities, and plenty of sweet treats for all ages.

Although costumes are not required, attendees are encouraged to dress up and get into the fall spirit. Festi-Fall provides a safe and exciting space for families to celebrate together while enjoying community connection in downtown Valdosta.

This year’s celebration will feature:

Free candy for children

Fun games and activities provided by City departments

“Festi-Fall has become a favorite tradition in Valdosta, and we’re excited to welcome families back to celebrate with us,” said Sharah’ Denton, Public Information Officer.

“It’s a special time when neighbors, businesses, and City departments come together to create a fun and safe environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Festi-Fall is made possible through the collaboration of multiple City of Valdosta departments, working together to create an enjoyable evening for families.

Event Details:

Location: Unity Park, 301 E. Central Avenue

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more information contact Public Information Officer, Sharah’ Denton at sdenton@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3548.