//President Carvajal to depart VSU for new position

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces that President Richard Carvajal will depart at conclusion of the fall semester.

Release:

Valdosta State University (VSU) President Richard Carvajal has been named the next president of California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

Carvajal will step down from his current role at the conclusion of the fall semester. His first day at Cal Poly Humboldt will be Jan. 20.

“This decision has not been easy,” Carvajal said. “VSU has been my home for almost a decade. Serving alongside our incredible students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners has been among the greatest honors of my life. Together, we have faced challenges, achieved milestones, and laid the foundation for continued success. While I now feel called to return to my first home in northern California, Valdosta State will always remain a part of me.”

After starting his tenure in January 2017 as the seventh VSU president in eight years, Carvajal has led the university through nine years of stability, resilience, and growth. During his time, VSU navigated multiple global and regional challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricanes Idalia and Helene, and a cyberattack. Despite those challenges, VSU has experienced many successes under his leadership.

Renovations to VSU’s Admissions House, numerous academic buildings, residence halls, and football practice field were all completed under Carvajal’s watch, and construction of the new $39 million Performing Arts Center is well underway. VSU also established the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, funded a compensation study for faculty and staff, launched the Online College for Career Advancement, surpassed 3,000 in graduate student enrollment for the first time, and won three NCAA national championships during his tenure.

Off campus, Carvajal co-chaired the One-Valdosta Lowndes community re-envisioning initiative, chaired the University System of Georgia’s mental health and online learning task forces, and was recognized as one of Georgia’s most influential leaders by Georgia Trend magazine and James Magazine.

Previously, he served as president of Bainbridge State College and co-led the historic consolidation of Darton State College and Albany State University.

“For the past nine years, Dr. Carvajal has led Valdosta State with a focus on student success and strengthening the university’s ties to the community,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “He also brought valuable experience from his time leading Bainbridge State and serving as interim president at Darton State during key transitions. His steady leadership and deep commitment to South Georgia have made a difference, and I’m grateful for his service as we wish him and his family our best.”

“I have always believed that leaders should have the goal of leaving places better than they found them,” Carvajal said. “Working together with so many, we have most definitely made VSU and South Georgia better, and I know that the best is yet to come.”