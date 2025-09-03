//Moody AFB participates in training in Panama

Share with friends

Photo: U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Panama National Police members pose for a group photo after combined training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, 2025. The 822nd BDS is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations’ strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Williams)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base participated in several week-long combined courses with security members in Panama.

U.S. Air Force security forces members assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, participated in several week-long combined courses with security members from Panama’s National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police.

Each iteration involved combined training between U.S. security forces members and Panamanian security institution members, covering first aid, emergency medicine, a basic rifleman’s course, firing under stress, high-risk training for traffic stops, vehicle interdiction, non-compliant vehicle extractions, and proper use of force. These efforts reflect how the United States and Panama are deepening their commitment to regional security through expanded cooperation and training while strengthening their ability to respond to shared challenges.

“It was an exchange of training and tactics, techniques and procedures,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Williams, a fire team leader on the heavy weapons flight for the 822nd BDS. “We learned a lot from them with the exchange of our tactics combined with their real-world experience, and the conversation that we’re having is helping them to save lives.”

This iterative training provided an opportunity not only for an exchange of knowledge but also for Airmen to step up and use other skills in a new and unique environment. Bilingual defenders enhanced the training through Spanish translation with Panamanian partners, with Airman 1st Class Daniel Suren-Torres as lead interpreter.

“This experience not only strengthened my communication skills, but also allowed me to grow as a leader by bridging cultural and linguistic gaps, adapting to diverse learning styles, and guiding others toward mission success,” said Suren-Torres, a security forces Airman assigned to the 822nd BDS.

The training underscored that effective cooperation goes beyond tactics. Communication and documentation also played a vital role. Photos were used for situational reports, historical documentation, and to capture morale and amplify the perception of the course, both internally and externally.

“They asked someone to take pictures, and I had this camera that my grandfather gave me before he passed away, so I said, you know, why not?” said Williams. “My team loved the pictures from the first week. I’m kind of acting as that team historian, just to document what we’re doing down here.”

His photos have been used to demonstrate the effectiveness of the course to leadership back at Moody, to build relationships between U.S. and Panamanian participants, and to document the first time the 822nd BDS conducted this training in Central America.

In addition to the security forces members, an embedded independent duty medical technician accompanied the 822nd BDS in Panama. IDMTs are highly trained paramedic-level medics and, within a base defense squadron, are expected to provide medical support while keeping up with their defender counterparts.

“Here at the base defense squadron, we do daily training with them, as well as our own training,” said Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Utz, the IDMT with the 822nd BDS. “If they have a military readiness exercise, we go with them. We do all the exact same things. We’re setting up tents, we’re firing weapons. Although we are medics first, we keep the base defense squadron and our security forces skills ready for use as well.”

“The training conducted and the importance of building core competencies—live fire, casualty care management, suspect control, and high-risk vehicle interdiction—all skills that keep forces alive,” said Maj. Kevin Abraham, the 822nd BDS commander. “It was only accomplished due to the linguistic capabilities we had with our translators as well as the medical integration with our IDMT, all organic to the 822nd BDS.”

Together, these defenders brought technical expertise, medical capability, and cultural understanding that enhanced the training’s effectiveness. Their contributions reinforced how U.S. and Panamanian forces are not only advancing combined readiness but also working side by side to deliver crucial humanitarian aid and medical services to remote communities across Panama.

This collaboration demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Panama—built on mutual respect, shared objectives, and a commitment to regional security. The combined training is not only about tactical proficiency, but about deepening trust and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to working as equals in support of Panama’s security priorities. By training, learning, and serving together, both nations are strengthening their bonds and improving their ability to respond to challenges across the hemisphere.