//Mellow Mushroom rolls out Mellow Rollz for a limited-time-only

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom in Valdosta announces the new crave-worthy Mellow Rollz for a limited-time-only.

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand with 160+ locations nationwide, is rolling out a new, crave-worthy creation: limited-time-only Mellow Rollz, available today through November 10!

Mellow Mushroom’s dough is a fan-favorite, and they love finding ways to repurpose it for dishes other than pizza – like their mouth-watering pretzel bites.

“While exploring the limitless opportunities we have with our spring water dough, Mellow Rollz were a fun and delicious development!” says Chef Dave Woolley, Head of Culinary at Mellow Mushroom. “Tying in the approachability of shared flavor experiences with dipping sauce customization to make it your own, this cheesy stuffed Munchie just makes sense in a way that reflects our brand at its core.”

Baked with Mellow’s distinctive dough, stuffed with melty mozzarella, sprinkled with parmesan, and ready for dipping into any one of Mellow’s delicious sauces, these golden, cheesy bites are serving nostalgic pizza roll energy with an elevated twist. Choose between classic cheese or pepperoni and pair with your favorite bold dipping sauce, including two additions new to the Mellow lineup: Vodka Sauce and Creamy Pesto Sauce.

Mellow Rollz:

Half Order ($8.95) – Four Rollz with two dipping sauces

– Four Rollz with two dipping sauces Full Order ($14.95) – Eight Rollz with three dipping sauces

Sauce pairing options:

Vodka Sauce (new!)

Creamy Pesto Sauce (new!)

Mellow Red Sauce

Garlic Aioli

Spicy Ranch

Ranch

Esperanza

Mellow Rollz are now available in-store and online across all Mellow Mushroom locations through November 10. Delivery is available through Mellow Mushroom’s website, and for third-party delivery exclusively via UberEats.

Mellow Mushroom – Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.

Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its cult-like following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…

For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.