//Lowndes, Valdosta to host 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

VALDOSTA – Lowndes and Valdosta Officials will host the annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the lives lost.

Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host their annual Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will occur on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse Courtroom at 100 East Central Ave. in Downtown Valdosta.