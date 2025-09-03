//Lowndes residents urged to be prepared during emergencies

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes EMA and GEMA/HS urges residents to make preparations during National Preparedness Month.

Emergencies can strike without warning and change lives in an instant. Taking simple steps to prepare can help protect families, property, and communities tomorrow. The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), is urging residents to make preparedness a priority during National Preparedness Month this September.

This year’s theme, “Preparedness Starts at Home,” encourages Georgians to return to the basics of readiness by focusing on the essential steps that can make the biggest difference in a crisis. Lowndes County joins thousands of organizations across the country in this month-long effort to raise awareness and inspire action.

“In the middle of a disaster, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to do,” said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director. “That’s why we want residents and visitors to start making plans now. Having these conversations before an emergency happens helps ensure that families, businesses, and communities can respond quickly and stay safe.”

Each week of September highlights a different area of preparedness:

Week 1 (Sept. 1–6): Know Your Risk

Week 2 (Sept. 7–13): Make a Family Emergency Plan

Week 3 (Sept. 14–20): Build an Emergency Supply Kit

Week 4 (Sept. 21–30): Get Involved in Your Community

For more information on creating an emergency plan and building a Ready kit, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia.

About GEMA/HS

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.