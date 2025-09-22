//Lowndes invites public to celebrate Bicentennial with Burgers & Bluegrass

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The public is invited to celebrate Lowndes County’s Bicentennial with Burgers & Bluegrass featuring fun-filled festivities.

Lowndes County is turning 200 on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is inviting the entire community to take part in the celebration. As part of the Bicentennial festivities, join us for Burgers & Bluegrass on Friday, October 17, 2025, from 6:00-9:00 pm at Lowndes Park, 511 North Ashley Street, in downtown Valdosta. This family-friendly evening will be filled with great food, live music, and plenty of community pride.

Local favorites, including Downtown Social, Ella’s Top Corral, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, and Big Nick’s, will be serving up sizzling burgers hot off the grill, along with Snaky Woods and Nightflyer providing folksy sounds of live bluegrass.

“Lowndes County’s Bicentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate not just 200 years of history, but the people, traditions, and spirit that make Lowndes County such a special place to call home,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “There is no better way to honor this milestone than by gathering with family, friends, and neighbors in the heart of our community to share a meal, enjoy live music, and create new memories together. Most importantly, this celebration is about passing the pride on to future generations, so our children and grandchildren will carry forward the same love for Lowndes County for the next 200 years.”

Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, gather with family and friends, and enjoy an evening of celebration and fun. Food and beverage options will be avaiable for purchase from local vendors.

“We hope everyone will join us for this special, family evening and be part of the story of Lowndes County’s 200 years,” said Slaughter.

For more information on Burgers and Bluegrass and other Bicentennial celebrations, visit www.lowndescounty.com and follow Lowndes County, GA, on Facebook for the latest information.