//LCS releases info to students, parents about Digital Learning Day

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools releases information to students and parents about Digital Learning Day on September 3, 2025.
Release:
Digital Learning Day – September 3, 2025
Student Directions and Information for Parents
Student Work for Digital Learning Day:
Students in Grades K – 1 will not bring home a Chromebook for the September 3, 2025, Digital Learning Day. Teachers will provide activities for these students.
Students in Grades 2 – 5 may be given digital assignments requiring the use of a Chromebook.
Students in Grades 6-12 have been issued a Chromebook for use throughout the year.
Teachers may make assignments in Google Classroom. Teachers will post assignments in Google Classroom no later than 3:30 pm on September 2.
If you have questions regarding your child’s assignments, please email your child’s teacher(s).
Faculty emails are: first name last name @lowndes.k12.ga.us
For example: Jane Doe – janedoe@lowndes.k12.ga.us
On the Digital Learning Day, there are no in-person classes and no set login time. Students may work on their assignments at a time most convenient for them.
We have encouraged students to verify that their Chromebooks have been updated. You can watch a video here for instructions on how to update your Chromebook.
Students will sign in to their Chromebooks using:
Username – graduationyearfirstnamelastname, all lowercase and no spaces (for example 2025johndoe)
Password – 692lunchnumber
Parents can find the student number in Parent Portal if needed.
Assignment Time Expectations:
Students in Grades K-2: 1-2 hours
Students in Grades 3-5: 2-3 hours
Students in Grades 6-8: 45-60 minutes per course
Students in 9-12: About 45–60 minutes per course; AP/Honors may take a little longer.
Assignments will be in Google Classroom unless your teacher gives you an offline option.
Tips for Success for Chromebook Assignments:
Find a quiet spot to work.
If your teacher uses Google Classroom, check each class in Google Classroom to see what’s assigned.
Remember: The goal is to stay engaged and keep learning. This is our first Digital Learning Day, and we’re all learning together. Don’t stress if things don’t go perfectly — we ask that students just do their best!
The LCS technology department has a Help Desk available if you have technical difficulties. Visit bit.ly/lowndestechhelp for technology tips and to get technical support.
If you have questions about your assignment, please email your teacher(s).