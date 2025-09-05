//LCFR to host Mulligans & Halligans Golf Tournament

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue will host the “Mulligans & Halligans” Golf Tournament benefiting the Georgia Burn Foundation.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue is proud to announce the Mulligans and Halligans Golf Tournament in support of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. The event will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Quiet Pines Golf Course, located at 15501 Prewitte Street, Valdosta, Georgia.

The tournament will kick off at 8 am with a four-man scramble format and is limited to 36 players. Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to join us for a fun-filled day on the course while supporting a worthy cause.

“All proceeds from this tournament will directly benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This foundation provides critical resources, education, and support to burn survivors and their families across our community and the state. We are honored to contribute to their mission.”

Registration is now open for teams and sponsors. The deadline to register is Wednesday, October 1, 2025. To register a team or secure a sponsorship opportunity, please contact Nathan Huffmaster at nathan.huffmaster@lowndescounty.com or call 229-251-8563.