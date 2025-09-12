//KSU recognizes Valdosta students for making President’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State University recognizes the Valdosta students for earning a spot on the President’s List for Summer semester.

Release:

Kennesaw State University has named more than 1,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area earning President’s List recognition are:

Nickalas Curcio of Valdosta, majoring in Accounting

Wisdom Tonge of Valdosta, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology