MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – After two years Moody Air Force Base announces that the Haunted Trail returns to Grassy Pond.

After two years of silence, screams will once again echo through the pines as Haunted Trail returns to Grassy Pond Recreation Area on 31 October and 1 November.

The annual Halloween event, known as one of South Georgia’s favorite scare experiences, was put on hold when Grassy Pond closed in 2023 following significant hurricane damage. With the park now resuming operations in a phased reopening, the return of Haunted Trail will mark a major milestone in Grassy Pond’s return to full operations.

This year’s Haunted Trail will look different than previous years. The fright-filled path will span nearly a mile on the park’s West Trail around Lott Pond, making it one of the longest scare experiences in the state. Guests 10 years and older are invited to wander along the water’s edge through strobing lights, dense fog, and new terrors around every turn. The 23d Force Support Squadron is looking forward to returning the event to its original location on the East Trail on Grassy Pond in 2026, along with the haunted boat ride.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to the return of Haunted Trail, not just because it is a seasonal favorite, but because it symbolizes the resilience of our team and community” said Major Krystal Muddamalle, 23d Force Support Squadron Commander. “Grassy Pond is a staple in the community, providing a place for connection, recreation and tradition for our Moody AFB and surrounding communities’ families.”

“Haunted Trail is one of the biggest scare experiences in the region, and we’re excited to bring it back to life,” said Kelly Baumgardner, Community Services Flight Chief. “This event draws thousands of people from all over South Georgia and North Florida. We can’t wait to deliver another unforgettable experience this Halloween.”

Grassy Pond Recreation Area, located just off I-75 in Lake Park, GA, is operated by the 23d Force Support Squadron and is open to the public, offering RV and tent camping, cabin rentals, fishing, event space & rentals, and more. Following hurricane recovery efforts, the park is in a position of phased reopening, with a return to full operations planned for 2026. For more information about Grassy Pond Recreation Area visit www.moodyfss.com/grassypond