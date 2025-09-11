//GSU congratulates Valdosta residents for being named to Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a place on the Dean’s List for the summer semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Georgia State University during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Emily Asola of Valdosta (31605)

Jalen Denton of Valdosta (31605)

Wenting Ou of Valdosta (31602)

Tyran Small of Valdosta (31602)

Connor Stott of Valdosta (31601)

