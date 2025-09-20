//GSU congratulates summer 2025 Valdosta graduates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia State University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a degree during the summer 2025 semester.

More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the summer 2025 semester, earning associate’s, bachelor’s, graduate and professional degrees as well as undergraduate and graduate certificates.

Gabriel Rawlings of Valdosta (31605), earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Wenting Ou of Valdosta (31602), earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Georgia State University is an enterprising urban public research institution in Atlanta, the leading cultural and economic center of the Southeast. With six campuses throughout metro Atlanta, the university provides its faculty and more than 52,000 students with unsurpassed connections to the opportunities available in one of the 21st century’s great global cities. A national leader in graduating students from diverse backgrounds, Georgia State provides a rich experience with award-winning housing, hundreds of student clubs and organizations, and one of the most diverse student bodies in the country. Students, faculty and alumni enjoy a unique campus personality and culture based on ambition, hard work, dedication and perseverance.