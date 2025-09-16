//GBI investigates shooting in Adel

Share with friends

ADEL – The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred while an Adel Police Department officer was responding to an accident.

Release:

At the request of the Adel Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting that occurred in Adel, Cook County, Georgia.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a witness called 911 at about 10:31 p.m. on September 13, 2025, to report a single-car accident near the intersection of S. Elm Street and W. Fifth Street. When an Adel Police Department officer responded to the scene, the car was empty. The officer noticed a man walking nearby and believed he could have been the driver. The officer drove toward the man to see if he was the driver. Before the officer could get out of their patrol car, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself. This incident was captured on the officer’s patrol car video.

The man was taken to a local hospital. From there, he was life-flighted to a hospital in Florida, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.