//Eric Brandt Nielson returns to VSU to share memoir

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Eric Brandt Nielsen returns to VSU for a special presentation of “Showboy to Showman: A Lifetime in the Performing Arts.”

Release:

Creative expression knows no boundaries or limits, as Eric Brandt Nielsen shares in his memoir “Showboy to Showman: A Lifetime in the Performing Arts.”

Nielsen, professor emeritus of dance, returns to Valdosta State University for a reading and conversation about his life and book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, in the Odum Library Auditorium. Sponsored by Odum Library and VSU Archives and Special Collections, this presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow.

Nielsen dedicated 30 years to developing VSU’s dance program and founding the VSU Repertory Dancers. His distinguished performance career spans from show dancing at the MGM Grand Hotel in Reno, Nevada, to performing with numerous ballet companies across the United States. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and a Master of Fine Arts in Modern Dance Choreography from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He is an accomplished director and choreographer with an impressive 40 consecutive summer stock seasons in musical theatre.

Nielsen’s career includes extensive international exchanges and study abroad programs in Russia, China, Great Britain, and Hungary. As an author, he received acclaim for his award-winning book, “Dance Auditions: Preparation, Presentation, and Career Planning,” and was honored with the Dance Educator of the Year Award by the Georgia Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

He continues to share his expertise as an online English tutor for international students and performs annually in Valdosta’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Along with the Sept. 18 book presentation, VSU Archives and Special Collections is hosting a display of works associated with Nielsen’s career, including performance programs, correspondence, and other memorabilia he donated to the university.

Copies of “Showboy to Showman: A Lifetime in the Performing Arts” will be available for sale and signing at the event. Contact Douglas Carlson with VSU Archives and Special Collections at drcarlson@valdosta.edu or 229-333-7150 for more information.