//DPH encourages Valdosta residents to get flu shot

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is encouraging Valdosta residents to get the flu shot.

Release:

Flu season is almost here, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is encouraging everyone to make their health a priority by getting a flu shot. Flu vaccines are now available at the Lowndes County Health Department.

In addition to traditional flu shots, South Health District is also offering high-dose flu vaccines (for individuals 65 and older). For individuals who are “self-pay,” or paying without processing insurance, pricing is: $46.93 for traditional flu vaccine, $121.92 for high dose. Insurance will be billed for those with accepted insurance providers and pricing may vary depending on insurance coverage. For information on accepted insurance providers and costs with insurance, please call the health department directly.

Please note, high dose flu vaccine supplies may be limited. We recommend calling ahead to ensure availability.

Flu season in the U.S. typically begins in the fall and peaks between December and February. Getting vaccinated early is the best way to protect yourself and those around you before flu activity reaches its highest levels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year. Vaccination is particularly important for those at higher risk of complications, including young children, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.

“Flu season can be tough, but taking a few minutes to get your flu shot can make a big difference,” said Kim Davis, RN, Lowndes County Nurse Manager. “It’s a simple step to keep yourself and others safe.”

Most insurance plans are accepted, including Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Cigna, Coventry, United Healthcare, Medicaid (PeachState, AmeriGroup, CareSource, PeachCare), and Medicare. Bring your insurance card to your appointment. Self-pay options are also available.

Walk in anytime during regular business hours for your flu vaccine, or schedule an appointment if that works better for you. To schedule an appointment, call Lowndes County Health Department at 229-333-5257. The health department is located at 206 S. Patterson Street in Valdosta.