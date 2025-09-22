//City of Valdosta to host Heirs Property Town Hall event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the public to Heirs Property Town Hall for a free community-focused event.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Community Development Division will host an Heirs Property Town Hall on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room (300 N. Lee Street). Residents, housing providers, neighborhood leaders, and service organizations are invited to attend this free, community-focused event.

The Town Hall will provide practical information on heirs property, which refers to land or homes passed down without a clear title. This can limit a family’s ability to access financing, disaster assistance, home repair programs, and generational wealth-building.

“This Town Hall is more than just an informational session—it’s a chance for local citizens to become equipped with valuable information about heirs property and provide guidance on how to address it within our community, and access tools that can directly impact their families and neighborhoods. When our residents are empowered with knowledge, our entire community grows stronger together,” stated Anetra Riley, community development manager.

Participants can expect resources such as an overview of the Fair Housing Act, information on local programs, a Q&A with experts, and guidance on title clearing basics. For more information contact 229-259-3506 or ariley@valdostacity.com.