//City of Valdosta recognizes first female Latina Assistant City Manager

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is proud to recognize Catherine Ammons as the first female Latina Assistant City Manager.

The City of Valdosta is proud to recognize Catherine Ammons, the first female Latina Assistant City Manager in our city’s history. As both the first Latina and the first woman to serve in this role, Catherine is a true trailblazer. She brings to her work a passion for mentoring and developing female leaders, addressing homelessness, advancing mental health initiatives, and inspiring the next generation.

Her journey reflects pride in her heritage, her academic excellence, her professional accomplishments, her community service, and her role as a devoted mother and grandmother. Catherine’s story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination, resilience, and faith in oneself, it is possible to rise above circumstances and succeed while staying true to one’s identity.

Catherine was appointed by City Manager Richard Hardy in May 2023 and has since made a profound impact. Prior to this role, she served as Deputy City Manager of Administration beginning in November 2021, where she oversaw Human Resources, Finance, Community Development, Planning, Zoning, Main Street, and Inspections. Her professional career also includes leadership roles at General Electric, the Jack Welch Management Institute, Ohio’s Department of Labor, and Wild Adventures Theme Park.

With more than 30 years of human resources leadership experience, Catherine brings both wisdom and innovation to the City of Valdosta. Her academic achievements are equally noteworthy: she holds a Bachelor of Public Administration, a Master of Organizational Leadership and Development, a Master of Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and a Doctorate in Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resource Management. She is also a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Senior Certified Professional (SCP). Catherine previously served as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for the Cleveland Society of Human Resources Management, championing equity and opportunity in the workplace.

Catherine’s leadership extends beyond her role at the City. She proudly serves on the Georgia Municipal Association’s Workforce Development Advisory Council, sits on the South Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees, and was named an Honorary Commander of the 336th Recruiting Squadron at Moody Air Force Base. Through these roles, she continues to strengthen community partnerships, expand educational opportunities, and support workforce development across the region.

Multilingual and fluent in four languages, Catherine embodies both global perspective and local commitment. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Brandon, their children, and three grandchildren.

Catherine Ammons is not only making history, she is shaping the future for Valdosta and inspiring others to embrace their culture, pursue their dreams, and lead with purpose.