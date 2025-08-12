//Wiregrass Economic Development team shatters records

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Economic Development team recently shatters records and serves over 100 companies in Fiscal Year 2025.

Release:

The Economic Development team at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce a record-breaking year, having served over 100 companies across South Georgia during Fiscal Year 2025. This milestone reflects the department’s continued commitment to workforce development and customized training solutions for local industry.



Throughout the year, Wiregrass partnered with over 100 companies spanning manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and construction. More than 1,800 students, employees, and community members participated in targeted training programs, including Forklift and Manlift Certification, OSHA 10 General Industry, American Heart Association CPR, Construction Training, Welding Training, GaTAPP Certification, and Wiregrass’s highly acclaimed Leadership Academy.



“This year’s results are a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the growing need for skilled workers across our region,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of Economic Development. “We’re proud to be a trusted training partner for South Georgia’s business and industry leaders.”



A key component of the department’s success lies in its ability to deliver both on-campus instruction and customized, on-site training tailored to the unique needs of each company. With a leadership trainer who brings nearly three decades of international manufacturing management experience, Wiregrass’s Leadership Academy continues to draw praise for its practical, high-impact sessions.



FY2025 Highlights:

• 105 companies served

• 13,168 employees trained

• 187,435 Hours of Training



The Wiregrass Economic Development team is already gearing up for an even bigger FY2026, with plans to expand offerings and reach new communities across the college’s service area.



About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Economic Development:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Economic Development division equips Georgia’s workforce through short-term, non-credit training. Programs include safety certifications, healthcare credentials, CDL and logistics, and custom leadership development — all designed to meet the needs of today’s industries.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://ce.wiregrass.edu, email economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu, or call 229-333-2122.