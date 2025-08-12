//Wildcats host Military Night during match-up against Tucker

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Wildcats will take on Tucker this Friday night during Military Night football game.

Release:

We’re proud to honor our active duty, non-active, and retired military personnel at the Valdosta vs. Tucker football game!

Complimentary general admission tickets (Section A) for all military personnel.

Pick up at VBOE Ticket Office, 1204 Williams Street By 12 PM, Friday, August 15, 2025.

Military ID required.

No tickets will be given at the gate.

Thank you for your service!