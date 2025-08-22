//Wild Adventures offers free admission to first responders, teachers

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures is offering free admission to first responders and teachers during the Labor Day weekend.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park will honor frontline heroes this Labor Day weekend by offering free admission to all first responders, active and retired military, healthcare workers, and teachers with proof of employment This offer is valid August 30 through September 1.

“We are grateful for the support from our community,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “As summer winds down, we want to give back by inviting these folks to enjoy one last weekend of summer fun at Wild Adventures.”

In addition, all guests can receive 50% off regular gate admission by donating $10 worth of nonperishable

food items. Donations will benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Labor Day weekend is also the last chance to experience Splash Island Waterpark before it closes for the 2025 season, as well as Dinosaur Explore which will roar its last on September 1.

“We want our guests to get their last splash and roar before these attractions close,” said Raymond. “While these summer favorites wrap up, our upcoming seasonal events will give families even more reasons to visit through the rest of the year.”

This weekend also marks the grand finale of Wild Food Weekend Tater Takeover festivities. This

limited-time food event features a special menu of potato-inspired items across the park that

guests can purchase a la carte or with the Wild Food Weekends Flavor Card, which lets guests

try three specialty menu items.

The first 100 guests through the gates each day will receive a voucher for a free basket of fries.

Admission to the park during Wild Food Weekends is $35, which is 40% off the regular price. A

special bundle is also available for $55 and includes park admission and a Flavor Card to enjoy

event food items and unlimited soda.

This event also marks the final days of the season for Splash Island Waterpark, which will close

after September 1.

Gold and Diamond Season Passholders can take advantage of Bring-A-Friend Weekends

throughout the event. Passholders will need to present their pass at the turnstile entrance to

receive complimentary ticket for one friend.

For more details about Wild Food Weekends, ticket bundles, and admission offers, visit

WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.