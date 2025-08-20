//VPD earns ninth consecutive CALEA Accreditation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department recently earns a ninth consecutive CALEA Accreditation for excellence in law enforcement.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has once again been recognized for excellence in law enforcement by earning Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). This marks the department’s ninth consecutive successful re-accreditation since first achieving this distinction in 1999.

Approximately 1,302 public safety agencies across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Barbados are CALEA accredited. The VPD proudly remains part of this distinguished group, upholding the highest standards of public safety professionalism.

Over the past four years, VPD has undergone an intensive accreditation cycle. This included the review of more than 470 standards through web-based assessments and, in April 2025, a four-day on-site assessment conducted by a CALEA Assessor. Earlier this month, Chief Leslie Manahan, Captain Colby Clark (Accreditation Manager), and Lieutenant Chris Crews attended the CALEA Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the department successfully completed a panel review before CALEA Commissioners. The VPD was among approximately 80 public safety agencies awarded accreditation at the conference.

The CALEA process is recognized worldwide as the “Gold Standard” for public safety agencies, promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Accreditation requires agencies to conduct rigorous self-assessments, undergo independent evaluations by public safety professionals, and invite public input to strengthen community trust and engagement.

Although VPD’s next re-accreditation will occur in 2029, the process is ongoing. Annual compliance reviews will ensure that the department remains aligned with internationally recognized best practices, demonstrating accountability and a commitment to service in an evolving public safety environment.

City Manager Richard Hardy stated, “This accreditation is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the men and women of the Valdosta Police Department. Their commitment to excellence and accountability ensures that our citizens continue to receive the highest standard of service and protection.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson added, “The Valdosta Police Department’s re-accreditation demonstrates a strong commitment to professionalism, transparency, and community trust. Our community can take great pride in knowing that its police department continues to set the bar for effective and accountable law enforcement.”

Police Chief Leslie Manahan emphasized, “This achievement belongs to every member of our department. The accreditation process is demanding, but it validates our dedication to best practices and our commitment to serving Valdosta with integrity and professionalism every single day.”

About CALEA Accreditation

The CALEA accreditation process begins with a comprehensive self-assessment of policies, procedures, and operations against internationally accepted public safety standards. Independent assessors then conduct on-site evaluations, interview staff and community members, and review operational effectiveness. The final decision is rendered by CALEA’s governing board of 21 Commissioners following a public hearing.

CALEA Accreditation remains in effect for four years, during which agencies must maintain compliance with all standards at all times. It serves as the foundation for a transparent, community-focused, and well-managed public safety agency.