//VLPRA fall sports registration deadline approaches

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority announces the registration deadline for fall sports.

Time is running out to sign up for fall sports with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority. VLPRA’s registration deadline is Monday, August 25th at midnight for girls’ volleyball and Wednesday, August 28th at midnight for soccer, baseball, softball, and tee ball.

Baseball, softball, and tee ball are open to children as young as three years old up to 12-year-olds. Sign up fees include a shirt and hat. The fall baseball, softball, and tee ball leagues do not require a draft.

Volleyball is school-based for 5th-8th graders and includes a uniform.

Soccer is also school based and is open to children as young as three up to kids in 8th grade. Participants who aren’t in kindergarten yet will sign up for the Pre-K league. Soccer registration includes a uniform with jersey, shorts, and socks.

While youth football and cheer are fall sports, registration for those activities closed in July.

Parents can sign their children up for soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, or tee ball at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s administrative office at 1901 North Barack Obama Boulevard.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.