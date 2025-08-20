//VJSL makes generous donation to CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Junior Service League recently made a generous donation to CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties.

Release:

CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties, Inc. is proud to recognize and thank the Valdosta Junior Service League (VJSL) for their generous Platinum Donation from the Art of Giving fundraiser held in May 2025.

The Art of Giving event brought together artists, community members, and supporters to celebrate creativity while raising funds to benefit CASA’s mission of advocating for children experiencing foster care. Through this incredible fundraiser, VJSL has made a lasting impact on CASA’s ability to recruit, train, and support volunteers who serve as advocates for children in the court system.

“We are deeply grateful to the Valdosta Junior Service League for their commitment to children in our community,” said Sonia Robinson, Executive Director of CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties. “Their support through the Art of Giving fundraiser ensures more children in foster care have a voice, a champion, and the opportunity to grow up in safe, permanent, and loving homes.”

The donation from VJSL will directly support CASA’s advocacy efforts for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. With over 350 children currently in foster care across Lowndes and Echols Counties, the need for trained CASA volunteers has never been greater.

CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties extends heartfelt appreciation to the Valdosta Junior Service League for their dedication to service and for partnering with CASA to create brighter futures for children in foster care.

For more information about CASA and how to become a volunteer, please visit lowndesecholscasa.org.