//Vikings to host Golden Knights during Military Appreciation Night

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will host the Golden Knights on Friday during Military Appreciation Night at Martin Stadium.

Release:

This week our Vikings will host the Central Gwinnett High School Golden Knights from Region 8-6A. Central Gwinnett is 1-0 on the year after opening with a shutout victory over Stone Mountain. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm, Friday August 29, on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This game will be military appreciation night. Active duty and retired military personnel, their spouses, and school age children will receive free admission to the visitor side of the stadium. They will simply need to present their ID at the visitor side pass tent on Friday to receive entry to the stadium. We are extremely grateful for the men and women who have served and are serving our country.

We will also recognize our bus drivers as we celebrate bus driver appreciation night. All Lowndes bus drivers will receive a pass good for them and one (1) guest to enter the visitor side of the stadium. The One Lowndes family thank these men and women for the safe transportation of our students each day.

Additional tickets can be purchased from the ticket office. Both season and individual tickets remain. The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!