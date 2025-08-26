//Vikings to host Golden Knights at Martin Stadium on Friday

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – After a big win, the Vikings will host the Central Gwinnett High School Golden Knights on Friday, August 29.

Release:

After a shutout 56-0 victory over Mt. Zion, our Vikings improved to 2-0 on the season. This week we will host the Central Gwinnett High School Golden Knights from Region 8-6A. Central Gwinnett is 1-0 on the year after opening with a shutout victory over Stone Mountain. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm, Friday August 29, on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This Friday we will recognize two very important groups of individuals. This game will be military appreciation night. Active duty and retired military personnel, their spouses, and school age children will receive free admission to the visitor side of the stadium. They will simply need to present their ID at the visitor side pass tent on Friday to receive entry to the stadium.

We will also recognize our bus drivers as we celebrate bus driver appreciation night. All Lowndes bus drivers will receive a pass good for them and one (1) guest to enter the visitor side of the stadium.

Season ticket packages for the remaining (5) home games are still available. The price is $60 for each package. Fans can avoid long lines by purchasing season tickets. Reserve seat season tickets remain on both the home and visitor sides of the stadium. This will be the last week season tickets are sold.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Individual game tickets are sold the week of each game starting on Monday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. As per GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

In keeping with system policies, please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase. We currently have a close-out on t-shirts – 3 for $25.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!