//VHS to celebrate Homecoming Week 2025

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will celebrate Homecoming Week 2025 with a week of fun themed festivities each day.

Valdosta High School proudly presents VHS Homecoming 2025 – Let the Games Begin! Homecoming Week will be celebrated Monday, August 25 through Friday, August 29, 2025. Each day of the week will be a fun opportunity to dress up in coordination with the theme. On Friday, August 29th, the Homecoming Pep Rally will be held followed by early dismissal across the district for the annual Homecoming Parade, schools will announce their individual early dismissal plans.

The parade line-up will begin at 2:30 PM on Brookwood Drive and Slater Street. The parade will begin promptly at 3:30 PM and head north on Patterson Street crossing over E. College Street, E. Moore Street, Alden Avenue, Park Avenue, Woodrow Wilson Drive, Cowart Avenue, and Pendleton Drive. Participants will enter the main entrance of Valdosta Middle School and exit onto Burton Street, heading toward N. Oak Street. Entries are currently being accepted for the VHS Homecoming Parade. Entries can be groups marching/walking, riding in a car or truck, or a single float pulled by a truck.

Click here (http://bit.ly/3Hi7woG) to complete the parade entry form, all entries must be received by August 25th. Please contact Mrs. Kellie Harless via email at kharless@gocats.org or at (229) 333-8540, ext. 5310 with any additional questions.

Friday night the Valdosta Wildcats will host the Dougherty County Trojans at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with an 8:00 PM kickoff. General admission tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking this link (https://gofan.co/event/3806113?schoolId=GA7328). Presentation of the VHS Homecoming Court and crowning of the 2025 King and Queen will be held at halftime.

The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, August 30th, from 7:30 PM until 10:30 PM at Valdosta High School in the gymnasium. High school students with a valid student ID may purchase tickets at VHS for $20 from August 18-29, 2025. Homecoming Dance tickets will be sold during all lunches. No tickets will be sold at the door. Please click on the link (https://bit.ly/3Haq9Lh) for required forms and dress code information.