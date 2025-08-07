//VFD Citizens Fire Academy now taking applications

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department announces that applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Citizens Fire Academy.

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is now accepting applications for the 2025 Citizens Fire Academy, scheduled to run from August 26 through October 28, 2025. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the VFD Regional Training Facility located at 137 Blanchard Street, Valdosta, GA 31601.

Since its launch in 2014, the Citizens Fire Academy has served as an engaging way for community members to learn about the department’s operations and build stronger connections with local first responders. The program aims to increase the knowledge of fire and emergency services while strengthening the partnership between the VFD and the citizens it serves.

Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged. The deadline to register is August 15, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

To apply, visit: https://tinyurl.com/CFA2025VFD

For more information, contact Battalion Chief James Clinkscales at jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.